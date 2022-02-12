Silver bullion coin sales up in January

The U.S. Mint has not yet begun selling American Eagle bullion platinum coins to authorized purchasers.

Silver American Eagle sales in January to authorized purchasers worldwide reached 5,001,000 coins, compared with 4,775,000 coins in January 2021 and 3,846,000 coins in January 2020.

More than 5 million 2022 American Eagle silver bullion coins have already been sold by the U.S. Mint in the first five weeks of the calendar year.

The United States Mint kicked off 2022 with American Eagle silver bullion coin sales in January that are 4.7% higher than sales for the same period in 2021.

Sales on Feb. 7, 2022, added another 480,500 American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollars.

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales in January 2022 reached 181,500 ounces in the .9167 fine gold coins — 123,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 22,500 ounces in half-ounce coins, 16,000 ounces in quarter-ounce coins and 19,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

Feb. 7, 2022, gold sales reached 20,000 ounces — 19,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins and 500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins. (Each coin contains its full troy weight of gold, which is alloyed with additional silver and copper for strength, making the coins’ full weight slightly heavier than their gold content.)

January 2021 American Eagle gold coin sales amounted to 191,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins; 11,000 ounces in half-ounce coins; 9,000 ounces in quarter-ounce coins; and 9,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

January 2020 American Eagle gold sales reached 38,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins; 11,500 in half-ounce coins; 4,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins; and 6,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

January 2022 sales of American Buffalo 1-ounce .999 fine gold bullion coins total 61,500 coins, the same number as were sold in January 2021. Another 5,000 coins were sold Feb. 7, 2022.

January 2020 sales reached only 21,000 coins.

The U.S. Mint is not yet offering the 2022 1-ounce .9995 fine platinum or palladium bullion coins in the American Eagles program.

Intermittent 2021 platinum coin sales reached 75,000 coins, compared to 56,500 for 2020.

Palladium 1-ounce .9995 coins sales in 2021 reached 8,700 coins. No palladium bullion coins were offered by the Mint dated 2020.