March silver American Eagle bullion sales down in 2015

U.S. Mint American Eagle silver bullion coin sales were down in March 2015 compared to March 2014, according to figures posted online April 1.

The Mint list's March 2015's total at 3,519,000 ounces, which is down from the 5,354,000 ounces it sold in March 2014.

Year-to-date sales are also down in 2015 (12,071,000 ounces) versus 2014 (13,879,000 ounces).

So far, the Mint is averaging 4.023 million ounces of silver sold per month in 2015, a pace that if maintained would lead to yet another annual sales record. However, American Eagle silver bullion coin sales tend to slow during the months of June, July and August.

According to the Mint's website, bullion sales totals by month are updated every weekday at 5 p.m. ET.