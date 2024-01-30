Silver Arthur medal next in Mint program’s lineup

Designs from the original bronzed copper Chester A. Arthur presidential medal, illustrated, will appear on a silver medal to be offered this summer.

The United States Mint will offer a 1-ounce .999 fine silver version of the original 19th century inaugural medal of the 21st president of the United States, Chester A. Arthur in late summer 2024.

The 40.6-millimeter medal is to be struck with a Matte Finish at the San Francisco Mint without the production facility’s S Mint mark. The medal is priced at $75 each, with no mintage or household order limit.

The original 19th century medal was struck on 76-millimeter bronzed copper planchets measuring six millimeters thick.

The original medal was designed and engraved by Charles E. Barber. His designs will be replicated for the 2024 medal.

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The medal’s obverse features a portrait right of Arthur, with Barber’s designer’s recognition below the portraits as C.E. BARBER F[ecit].

The reverse illustrates a laurel wreath within which is inscribed INAUGURATED / SEPTEMBER 20 / 1881.

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