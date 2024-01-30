Silver Arthur medal next in Mint program’s lineup
- Published: Jan 30, 2024, 6 PM
The United States Mint will offer a 1-ounce .999 fine silver version of the original 19th century inaugural medal of the 21st president of the United States, Chester A. Arthur in late summer 2024.
The 40.6-millimeter medal is to be struck with a Matte Finish at the San Francisco Mint without the production facility’s S Mint mark. The medal is priced at $75 each, with no mintage or household order limit.
The original 19th century medal was struck on 76-millimeter bronzed copper planchets measuring six millimeters thick.
The original medal was designed and engraved by Charles E. Barber. His designs will be replicated for the 2024 medal.
The medal’s obverse features a portrait right of Arthur, with Barber’s designer’s recognition below the portraits as C.E. BARBER F[ecit].
The reverse illustrates a laurel wreath within which is inscribed INAUGURATED / SEPTEMBER 20 / 1881.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on X (Twitter)
Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles
Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio