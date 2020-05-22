Silver American Eagle to bear WWII anniversary privy mark

The Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II with V75 privy mark will be limited to a release of 75,000 coins.

Collectors of Proof American Eagle silver dollars wanting to maintain completeness in the series will need one of the 75,000 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary Eagle dollars with V75 privy mark that the U.S. Mint plans to offer sometime this year.

Details on the issue, sans the scheduled release date, are posted in the U.S. Mint’s product catalog on the bureau’s website.

The limited-edition coin, when it does go on sale, will be offered for $69.50 each, with a household order limit of one coin.

The U.S. Mint will also be offering a V75 privy-marked Proof 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coin sometime in 2020. The V75 Proof gold American Eagle is limited to a release of just 1,945 coins, with ordering restricted to one per household.

Pricing for the gold version will be announced closer to the actual release date, whenever that may be.

The only detail on the limited-edition Proof American Eagle silver dollar that is not on the standard Proof 2020-W silver coin, already issued Jan. 9, is the privy mark.

The V75 references the 75th anniversary of the end of U.S. combat involvement in World War II.

The V75 privy mark is being digitally engraved into the master dies for the special product, and appears in the field in the upper right on the coin’s obverse.

The V75 is in relief within a recessed cartouche shaped like the Rainbow Pool that is part of the World War II Memorial.

The memorial is located in Washington, D.C., on 17th Street, between Constitution and Independence Avenues, and is flanked by the Washington Monument to the east and the Lincoln Memorial to the west.

