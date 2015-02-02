Silver American Eagle sales up nearly 16 percent over 2014

2015 sales by the United States Mint of 1-ounce silver American Eagle bullion coins got off to a strong start in January.

Following record-breaking 2014 sales of American Eagle 1-ounce, .999 fine silver bullion coins, the U.S. Mint is off to strong sales in 2015.

During January 2015, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 5.53 million of the silver coins — 755,000 more than the 4,775,000 coins sold in January 2014.

The record for sales in January for the silver American Eagles was reported in January 2013, with 7,498,000 coins.

January is often the highest sales month for any individual calendar year for this coin, since it is the month the incoming year's first sales begin.

During calendar year 2014, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 44,006,000 coins, the highest sales total since the silver American Eagle silver dollar made its debut in November 1986.

While primarily sold as an investment vehicle, the American Eagle bullion coins are also sought after by collectors assembling collections by date.

American Eagle bullion coins are not sold directly to the public. Instead, they are sold to a network of authorized purchasers who offer a two-way market for the coins. The authorized purchasers acquire the coins from the U.S. Mint for the closing London PM price per troy ounce for the respective precious metal plus a small premium. The coins are then sold for a small markup to collectors, investors and other dealers.

Silver American Eagle bullion coins are struck at the West Point Mint without the W Mint mark.

