American Eagle silver bullion coin sales dip 29 percent

During the month of May, the U.S. Mint sold 2,023,500 of the 1-ounce silver American Eagle bullion dollars to its authorized purchasers.

The U.S. Mint's authorized purchasers bought 29 percent fewer American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins in May than in April. Sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins dropped 27 percent over the same period.

The Mint has yet to begin offering any 2015 American Eagle 1-ounce platinum bullion coins for sale. The platinum bullion coins were last offered in October 2014.

The U.S. Mint recorded May sales of 2,023,500 American Eagle silver dollar bullion coins, down 828,000 coins from the 2,851,500 coins it reported sold in April.

During the first five months of calendar year 2015, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 16,946,000 American Eagle silver dollar bullion coins. Another 775,000 coins were sold during the first two days of June.

January is currently the highest sales month, with 5.53 million of the silver coins sold. The current monthly sales average of 3,389,200 coins is slower than the Mint's record pace of 2014, when a record 44,006,000 silver American Eagles were sold.

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales totaled 21,500 ounces in May, down 8,000 ounces from April. May sales reflect 13,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins; 1,500 ounces in half-ounce coins (3,000 coins); 2,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (10,000 coins) and 4,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (40,000 coins).

American Eagle bullion coins are not sold directly to the general public from the U.S. Mint. The coins are sold to the network of authorized purchasers who acquire the coins at the closing p.m. price on the metals market on a given day plus a small premium. The coins are then resold to other dealers and the public for small markups.

