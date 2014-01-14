Canadian silver $1 coin marks World War I

Canada’s annual silver dollar for 2014 poignantly marks the centennial of World War I.

Few scenes of war are more poignant than a family sending a loved one off to battle, a scene now captured on a new Canadian coin.

The familiar image appears on Canada’s 2014 annual silver dollar, commemorating the centennial of Canada’s entering World War I on Aug. 4, 1914. The coin goes on sale to the public on Jan. 14.

What was a force barely 3,000 strong soon swelled to 33,000 as people across Canada enlisted.

Bonnie Ross’ reverse design captures a couple’s emotional farewell at a train station, where the first wave of enlistees boarded to head to Canadian Forces Base Valcartier in Quebec.

According to the RCM, “Train stations around Canada became the stage for tearful goodbyes and lingering embraces. The First World War was a true coming of age for the young nation, and the hope, fear, courage and deep sacrifice Canadians felt 100 years ago remain as poignant and inspiring today.”

Susanna Blunt’s effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The reverse design appears on three .9999 fine silver versions: a Brilliant Uncirculated coin, a Proof version and a selectively gold-plated Proof version available only in an annual Silver Proof set.

The silver dollar weighs 23.17 grams and measures 36.07 millimeters in diameter.

The BU version has a mintage limit of 20,000 pieces and costs $54.95 in Canadian funds, while mintage of the Proof edition is limited to 40,000 coins, each priced at $59.95 Canadian.

The Silver Proof set contains .9999 fine silver versions of all six of Canada’s circulating coins (including selectively gold-plated $1 and $2 coins) in their standard designs, plus the commemorative silver dollar. It has an issue limit of 25,000 sets. Each set retails for $229.95 Canadian.

Mintages and pricing remain the same as for the 2013 issue.

Telephone the RCM inside the United States at 800-268-6468 or visit its website, www.mint.ca.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins carry the coins.

To contact Gatewest, telephone the firm at 204-489-9112 or visit www.gatewestcoin.com.

Visit Talisman’s website at www.talismancoins.com or telephone the firm at 888-552-2646. ¦