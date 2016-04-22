Gold 'Mercury dime' updates among week's most read

The 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dime, which went on sale at noon Eastern Time April 21, quickly reached the "currently unavailable" status, indicating a sellout.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Gold dime reaches 'currently unavailable' status on first day of sales: The 2016-W Winged Liberty Head dime reached "currently unavailable" status not long after it went on sale April 21.

4. Standing Liberty quarter dollar celebrates centennial: On May 23, 1916, Hermon MacNeil was informed by the director of the Mint that his designs for the new quarter dollar to be released later that year had been accepted “and are hereby approved.” The Standing Liberty quarter dollar had just been born.

3. Pattern 1913 Indian Head 5-cent piece to auction: Patterns are taking center stage at Heritage’s 2016 Central States Numismatic Society auctions, April 27 to May 1, in Schaumburg, Ill.

2. Mint pricing grid incorporates 2016 Centennial gold coins: Based on the current range for the spot price of gold per troy ounce on the London PM fix, the Winged Liberty Head gold dime was priced at just over $200 per coin.

1. What makes an 1839 Coronet cent a 'Silly Head' example?: The top-graded coin in Part II of the Twin Leaf offering was an 1839 Coronet cent graded Mint State 66 brown by Professional Coin Grading Service.

