Shutterly wins Best-of-Show award and more at World’s Fair of Money

Michael T. Shutterly received the Howland Wood Memorial Award for Best-of-Show at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money for his exhibit “Shining Lights in an Age of Darkness.” The ANA presented 43 competitive exhibit awards at an Aug. 19 presentation, rewarding the work of 28 exhibitors who showed 45 exhibits at the convention.

Shutterly’s exhibit won in Class 9: Coins Issued Prior to 1500 A.D., Dr. Charles W. Crowe Memorial. He also took home first place awards in Class 4: Modern Coins and Medals, John R. Eshbach Memorial, for “The Greatest Battle You (Probably) Never Heard Of”; Class 12: Numismatics of Europe, John S. Davenport Memorial, for “Vive Le Franc!”; and Class 18: General, Specialized, and Topical, Robert Hendershott Memorial/Robert J. Leuver award, for “Great Art in the Palm of Your Hand.”

“The Greatest Battle” refers to the Battle of Grunwald, and the display included coins struck by each of the three principal commanders, examples of every modern coin commemorating the battle, and a selection of modern commemorative medals. Shutterly wrote in his introduction, “On July 15, 110, the allied armies of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and the Kingdom of Poland crushed the Teutonic Knights at the Battle of Grunwald,” writing, “It was probably the largest battle of the European Middle Ages,” and “it reshaped the power structure of Eastern Europe, and it halted German expansion to the East for centuries.”

The Radford Stearns Memorial Award for Excellence in Exhibiting, presented to the first and second runners-up, was awarded, respectively, to Shutterly for “Vive le Franc!,” and Thomas J. Uram for “A Registry Set of Two Cent Pieces 1864-1872 With Major Varieties” which captured the Class 1: United States Coins, Lelan G. Rogers Memorial award.

The Charles H. Wolfe Sr. Memorial Award for the Young Numismatist Best-of-Show exhibit was presented to Hayden Howard for “On the Road with Kennedy Half Dollars,” who also won Class Y1: United States Coins, Edgerton-Lenker Memorial award, with the display that combined the exhibitor’s love of half dollars and cars. Hills Howard IV won Class Y5: Medals and Tokens, Charles “Cheech” Litman Memorial, for “Meet Me at the Fair: A History of US World’s Fairs.”

Kent Halland’s exhibit “U.S. Postal Notes of 1883 to 1894, The Little-Known Offspring of Fractional Currency” won Class 2: United States Fiscal Paper, Sidney W. Smith/William Donlon Memorial, and also received the Thos. H. Law Award for the best exhibit by a first-time exhibitor at the World’s Fair of Money.

Halland wrote in his introduction, “Most collectors of United States currency are aware of the five issues of Fractional Currency circulating from 1862 to 1876 in denominations of three, five, ten, fifteen, twenty-five and fifty cents. During and after the U.S. Civil War, coins were in short supply due to hoarding. As a result, postage stamps and Fractional Currency were both used in lieu of coins for local, as well as distant transactions.” He aimed to provide a history of the evolution of the U.S. Postal Note designs alongside examples of the tools and supplies used.

Class 3: Medals, Orders, Decorations and Badges; Burton Saxton/George Bauer Memorial was won by Floyd A. Aprill’s exhibit “Selected Twentieth Century Medals of the United States Assay Commission”; his display “BIG and BOLD: Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Award & Commemorative Medals” captured Class 10: Regional U.S. Numismatics, William C. Henderson/Fred Cihon Memorial. Aprill also won Class 14: Numismatics of Asia and the Pacific, William B. Warden Jr. Memorial, with “The Commonwealth of the Philippines: The Final Transition to Independence (November 15, 1935–July 3, 1946).”

Erwin Brauer’s “Selected Ingle System Merchant Tokens” captured Class 5: Tokens, B.P. Wright Memorial, and he also topped Class 17: Numismatic Literature, Aaron Feldman Memorial, with “A Selected Numismatic Literature Collection.”

Simcha Laib Kuritzky won four categories: Class 7: Engraved Coins, Love Token Society Award, for “The Heh Amulet”; Class 13: Numismatics of Africa and the Middle East, Menachem Chaim and Simcha Tova Mizel Memorial, with “The Roaring Lion of Megiddo”; Class 15: Gold Coins, Gaston DiBello/Melvin and Leona Kohl Memorial, with “Israel’s Two-Decade Long Road to Standardized Gold Coinage”; and Class 19: Convention Theme, Clifford Mishler Award, with “Feline Paper Money Type Set.”

Steven A. Mills’ “Major Mint Error Types” won Class 16: Numismatic Errors and Error Varieties, Numismatic Error Collectors Award, while Class 8: Elongated Coins, Dottie Dow Memorial, went to Terri Ventresca for “They Squish, They Stretch, They Smash: They are the Rollers.”

Rodger E. Hershey Memorial Award for People’s Choice Exhibit was won by Jeffrey Rosinia for his exhibit “Wartime Change: Alterations In United States Coin Metal Content During World War II,”and William Bierly received the Joseph E. Boling Award for Judging Excellence.The Women in Numismatics award for the best exhibit exemplifying the roles of women in numismatics went to Michael Kodysz for “I Was a Teenage Emperor: Decoding Denarii from the Eastern Mints of Elagabalus.”

