Shipping of U.S. version of Mayflower coin and medal set delayed

The 2020 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower Voyage Silver Proof Coin and Medal set contains a Proof silver coin from Britain’s Royal Mint (shown) and Proof silver medal from the U.S. Mint.

The 2020 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower Voyage Silver Proof Coin and Medal set is to begin shipping Dec. 7 from the U.S. Mint, following a temporary delay concerning quality control inspection with the certificates of authenticity.

“Shipping is being delayed while we inspect the product to ensure that the numbered COAs are not duplicated,” U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said Dec. 3.

The two-piece set is a joint numismatic release from the United States Mint and the Royal Mint of Great Britain.

The two-piece silver set comprises a Proof 1-ounce .9999 fine silver medal struck at the Philadelphia Mint and a Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver £2 coin produced by the Royal Mint.

The silver set went on sale Nov. 17, with the Royal Mint version of the set selling out in less than an hour and the U.S. set selling out in similar fashion.

The packaging is the only difference between the sets from the two Mints.

The U.S. set’s release price from the U.S. Mint was $150, while the Royal Mint offered its option for the British pound equivalent of $258 in U.S. dollars.

Dealers report the Royal Mint sets began showing up in the numismatic marketplace within days of the product release, but they began questioning the whereabouts of the U.S. sets.

The U.S. sets had a maximum release of 9,200 sets, and the Royal Mint set, a maximum issue of 5,000 sets.

