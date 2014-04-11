Shenandoah quarter launch attracts 1,000

2014-P Shenandoah National Park quarter dollars are ceremonially poured, left, to right, by Jim Northup, superintendent of Shenandoah National Park; Molly Ward, Virginia secretary of natural resources; U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; and Richard A. Peterson, deputy director of the United States Mint.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the United States Mint’s official launch ceremony April 4 in Front Royal, Va., for the 2014 Shenandoah National park quarter dollar.

Half of those attending the ceremony, held at Skyline High School, were students from two high schools, a middle school and four elementary schools.

Noting his many ties to Virginia, U.S. Mint Deputy Director Richard Peterson said: “I am very happy to be in Front Royal, where my father attended Randolph-Macon Academy, to honor a state with such a rich history and promising future, a state my family and I call home. The Shenandoah National Park Quarter emphasizes one of my favorite things about Virginia — its natural beauty — beauty that must be enjoyed and at the same time protected for future generations.”

Peterson was joined by U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Jim Northup; and Molly Ward, Virginia secretary of natural resources.

Northrup’s brother, Cliff Northrup, served in many congressional rolls during his career. At the time of his death in 2011, Cliff Northrup was the U.S. Mint’s congressional liaison to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Coin exchange

Following the official ceremonies, those in attendance were able to purchase $10 face value rolls of circulation-quality 2014-P Shenandoah National Park quarter dollars.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said April 4 that the Washington, D.C., branch of the Department of the Interior Federal Credit Union, which sponsored the roll exchange, exchanged $30,000 worth of quarter dollars (3,000 rolls containing 120,000 coins).

Mint forum

On April 3, U.S. Mint officials hosted a coin forum at Rappahannock County Library in Washington, Va., during which bureau officials updated those in attendance about Mint coin programs, and attendees provided Mint officials with feedback about existing and potential coin programs.

The reverse of the 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollar depicts a day hiker taking in the view from Little Stony Man summit. The design was created and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.

The 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollar, the 22nd of 56 coins to be released under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, was released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on March 31.

Also on March 31, the U.S. Mint made available to collectors circulation-quality Shenandoah National Park quarter dollars in bags and rolls.