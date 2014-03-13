Shenandoah National Park site of coin launch

The 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollar depicts a day hiker taking in the view from Little Stony Man summit.

The official launch ceremony for the 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollar will be held at 10 a.m. Eastern Time April 4 at the Skyline High School Auditorium, 151 Skyline Vista Drive, in Front Royal, Va.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. EDT April 3, U.S. Mint officials will host a coin forum at the Rappahannock County Library, 4 Library Road, in Washington, Va.

Following the April 4 ceremony, to be attended by U.S. Mint and Shenandoah National Park representatives, among others, the public will be able to exchange $10 in cash for 40-coin rolls of circulation-quality Uncirculated 2014-P Shenandoah National Park quarter dollars.

The Washington, D.C., branch of the Department of the Interior Federal Credit Union is sponsoring and overseeing the roll exchange.

The coin’s reverse — designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill — depicts a day hiker taking in the view from Little Stony Man summit.

The 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollar — the 22nd quarter dollar issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program — is scheduled to be released into general circulation March 31 through the Federal Reserve Banks.

March 31 is also the date that the U.S. Mint will place on sale 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollars in circulation quality in bags and rolls at numismatic premiums above face value.

Collectors will be able to place orders for a three-roll set for $46.95 per set. Each set will include one 40-coin roll each of quarter dollars struck at the Philadelphia Mint, Denver Mint and San Francisco Mint. Each coin will bear the Mint mark of the respective facility where the coin was struck — either P, D or S.

The circulation-quality quarter dollars will also be made available in a two-roll set. Each two-roll set will contain one 40-coin roll each from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints. The two-roll set will be offered for $32.95 per set.

Single 40-coin rolls of 2014-S quarter dollars will be available at $18.95 per roll.

The quarter dollars will be offered in 100-coin canvas bags from the Philadelphia, Denver or San Francisco Mints for $34.95 per bag.

The quarter dollars may also be ordered through the Mint’s subscription program. Visit www.usmint.gov for details. ¦