Shenandoah National Park quarters in bags and rolls March 31
- Published: Mar 21, 2014, 4 AM
Circulation-quality 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollars will be available in bags and rolls beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time March 31 from the U.S. Mint.
To be offered are single 40-coin rolls from the San Francisco Mint at $18.95 per roll; two-roll sets containing single rolls from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, for $32.95 per set; a three-roll set for $46.95; and 100-coin bags of quarter dollars from either the San Francisco Mint, Philadelphia Mint or Denver Mint, for $34.95 per bag.
Ordering and additional information can be found on the U.S. Mint's website at www.usmint.gov.
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