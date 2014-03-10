US Coins
Shenandoah National Park quarter entering circulation
- Published: Mar 10, 2014, 8 PM
The 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollar depicts a day hiker taking in the view from Little Stony Man summit.
The official launch ceremony for the 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollar will be held at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time April 4 at the Skyline High School Auditorium, 151 Skyline Vista Drive, in Front Royal, Va.
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. EDT April 3, U.S. Mint officials will host a Coin Forum at the Rappahannock County Library, 4 Library Road, in Washington, Va.
