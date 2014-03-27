Shenandoah National Park quarters on sale March 31 in bags, rolls
- Published: Mar 27, 2014, 4 AM
The United States Mint will accept orders for product options featuring circulation-quality quarter dollars honoring Shenandoah National Park, starting March 31 at noon Eastern Daylight Time.
Customers may place their orders at www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.
Available product options and their prices are as follows:
? 100-coin bag: Philadelphia Mint (P Mint mark), Denver Mint (D Mint mark) or San Francisco Mint (S Mint mark), $34.95.
? Two-roll set (40 coins per roll), Philadelphia and Denver Mints, $32.95.
? Single roll (40 coins), San Francisco Mint, $18.95.
? Three-roll set (Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints), $46.95.
The special numismatic wrapping for the coin rolls displays the name "Shenandoah National Park"; the abbreviation "VA" for Virginia; "$10," the face value of its contents; and "P," "D," or "S" for the Mint of origin. The canvas bags have a tag with "Shenandoah National Park"; "VA"; and "P," "D," or "S."
