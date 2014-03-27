Shenandoah National Park quarters on sale March 31 in bags, rolls

Circulation-quality 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollars will be offered for sale by the U.S. Mint in bags and rolls beginning March 31.

The United States Mint will accept orders for product options featuring circulation-quality quarter dollars honoring Shenandoah National Park, starting March 31 at noon Eastern Daylight Time.

Customers may place their orders at www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

Available product options and their prices are as follows:

? 100-coin bag: Philadelphia Mint (P Mint mark), Denver Mint (D Mint mark) or San Francisco Mint (S Mint mark), $34.95.

? Two-roll set (40 coins per roll), Philadelphia and Denver Mints, $32.95.

? Single roll (40 coins), San Francisco Mint, $18.95.

? Three-roll set (Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints), $46.95.

The special numismatic wrapping for the coin rolls displays the name "Shenandoah National Park"; the abbreviation "VA" for Virginia; "$10," the face value of its contents; and "P," "D," or "S" for the Mint of origin. The canvas bags have a tag with "Shenandoah National Park"; "VA"; and "P," "D," or "S."