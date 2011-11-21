Shell card study featured in latest TAMS Journal

In the first of a planned multipart series, Q. David Bowers examines embossed shell cards in the November-December 2011 issue of the TAMS Journal, the official publication of the Token and Medal Society.

Shell cards, also known as embossed shell cards, are typically composed of a thin shell, usually brass, on which a design is embossed. The interior of the shell is then filled with a paper composition, usually cardboard, where the issuer’s name and advertisement are printed. Bowers’ article concerns primarily the shell cards with coin motifs issued from 1867 to 1876.

Also in this issue, the TAMS gathering at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, held in Rosemont, Ill., in August is covered in great detail.

Published bimonthly, the TAMS Journal features in-depth stories on tokens and medals, reports on numismatic gatherings, reviews of new books and publications, and reports of new token and medal finds.

TAMS members receive the TAMS Journal as a benefit of membership. Membership costs $25 in the United States, $35 in Canada and $50 elsewhere. An annual nonmember subscription to the TAMS Journal costs $26.

Membership dues should be mailed to Mark Lighterman, 5224 W. State Road 46, No. 408, Sanford, FL 32771. For more information about TAMS, visit the club’s website at www.tokenandmedal.org. ¦