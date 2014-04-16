Several national banks called Cooperstown, New York home
- Published: Apr 16, 2014, 9 AM
Though no baseball equipment or players are depicted, paper money collectors will quickly recognize the significance of a note from Cooperstown, N.Y. It’s the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
The organization opened in 1939 and is the repository for memorabilia related to baseball. The Hall of Fame showcases the many players, managers, umpires, executives and pioneers of the sport who have been inducted into the hall. The museum is a destination spot for many lovers of the game.
The Hall of Fame inducted its first five players — Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson and Walter Johnson — the same year it opened.
So why not add a national bank note issued by The First National Bank of Cooperstown to your collection?
A Series 1929 $20 note issued by the bank would make a fun addition. The bank was chartered in 1864 and issued both large- and small-size notes. By the time the bank closed in 1935, when the national bank note era ended, it had issued $2,805,960 worth of notes, according to National Bank Notes by Don C. Kelly.
Four national banks operated in Cooperstown: The First National Bank, The Second National Bank, the Worthington National Bank of Cooperstown and Cooperstown National Bank, so an example from any, or all, of the banks is a worthwhile goal.
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