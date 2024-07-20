Several gold medal bills reintroduced in 119th Congress

Screen capture of YouTube video shows Muhammad Ali proudly holding the Olympic torch before lighting the cauldron to open the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Legislation introduced in the 119th Congress puts forward six different congressional gold medal subjects, including one new bill and three re-introduced from the 118th Congress.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, introduced S.142 on Jan. 16 seeking a gold medal for wildland firefighters “in recognition of their strength, resiliency, sacrifice, and service to protect the forests, grasslands, and communities of the United States, and for other purposes.

“Our brave wildland firefighters risk their lives each day to protect forests and communities across Wyoming and the West,” said Barrasso while introducing the bill. “These brave men and women deserve our honor and respect for their vital work and dedication to our communities.

“We also want to honor and remember all our firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. We are committed to supporting all of our past, present, and future wildland firefighters so they can continue to defend our forests and lands well into the future.”

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Prospective designs for the medal that would be struck at the Philadelphia Mint would be determined by the Treasury secretary in consultation with the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho. Following presentation by Congress, the gold medal would be given to the center for public display and made available for research.

Bronze duplicates of the gold medal could be available to be struck by the Mint and offered for sale to the general public.

After introduction, Barrasso’s bill was moved to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs for further consideration.

The complete text of the bill can be found online at https://www.barrasso.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/c64be5e0-644c-44ae-b3c0-bb88ea456d19/1.17.25-congressional-gold-medal-for-firefighters.pdf.

NATO medal

H.R. 269, introduced Jan. 9 by Rep. Neal P. Dunn, R-Florida, seeks a gold medal to be presented to Norway’s Jens Stoltenberg “in recognition of his contributions to the security, unity and defense of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO].”

Stoltenberg served 10 years as NATO’s secretary general beginning in 2014.

Norway was a NATO founder on April 4, 1949.

Stoltenberg served as Norway’s prime minister from 2000 to 2001 and again from 2005 through 2013.

“Jens Stoltenberg has led NATO through significant new investments, reinforced its capabilities and enhanced the collective defense of the Alliance,” according to Dunn’s proposed legislation.

Muhammad Ali medal

Rep. André Carson, D-Indiana, introduced H.R. 485 on Jan. 16, seeking a gold medal to be posthumously awarded to sports legend and humanitarian Muhammad Ali in recognition of his contributions to the United States.

Carson’s bill reintroduces a proposal he first presented as H.R.709 on Feb. 1, 2023.

A separate Senate bill for an Ali medal was first introduced Feb. 29, 2024, by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, as S.3842.

Miracle On Ice

S.94, introduced Jan. 16, 2025, by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, is the Senate companion bill to H.R. 452, introduced Jan. 15 in the lower chamber by Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minnesota.

The bills seek three gold medals to recognize the achievements of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team in defeating the Soviet team enroute to the gold medal.

Both bills seek three medals:

* One gold medal would be given to the Lake Placid Olympic Center in Lake Placid, N.Y., where it would be displayed as appropriate and made available for research.

* One gold medal would be given to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, Minnesota, where it would be displayed as appropriate and made available for research.

* One gold medal would be given to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where it would be displayed as appropriate and made available for research.

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