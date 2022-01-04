Setting the Stage: Summer FUN 2021

The success of the 2021 Summer FUN show boosted confidence that the annual FUN Convention would return in 2022.

With the opening of the 2022 FUN Convention just hours away, here's a look at an important step in getting the next show onto the calendar.

After over a year of activity limited to only smaller regional shows, the Florida United Numismatists (FUN) organizers decided to dip their toe into the water with plans for the Summer FUN event in July 2021. The decision to hold the event in the West Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando sparked renewed hope. It resulted in the largest mid-year in the organization’s history.

“For most of us, these are like family reunions,” said FUN convention coordinator Cindy Wibker. “We have all the missed the shows, the activity and the people around them.”

Organizers were required to do some things a little differently. FUN contracted with a company to provide temperature screening that was required before entering the bourse. Social distancing was encouraged and personal protection masks were expected in common areas.

Despite the absence of the show in 2020, activities that had become hallmarks of the event were ramping up. Educational displays were offered and a record turnaround was realized for the scout program.

The show closed with a clear of understanding of what can be done with planning, preparation, open communication and a shared desire to succeed. The rousing success of the July event made the decision to once again bring on the January convention an easy one for the board. Despite the twists and turns along the way, the FUN board has weathered the storm to open 67th annual show. The North Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center will be the site of the event from Jan. 6-9.