Set featuring Reverse Proof Presidential dollar 'unavailable'

Shown is a Proof 2015-S Harry S. Truman Presidential dollar. The Philadelphia Mint has struck a Reverse Proof 2015-P Truman dollar for inclusion in a Truman Coin and Chronicles Set.

The 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set — Harry S. Truman set that includes a Reverse Proof 2015-P Truman Presidential dollar has been listed as "unavailable" on the U.S. Mint website only hours after it was first listed for sale.

Coin World noticed that the highly anticipated set was listed as unavailable at 3:10 p.m. ET on June 30. However, Coin World Facebook fans tell us the status was applied even earlier, around 12:40 p.m.

The unavailable status means the Mint is "currently out of this item, but more may be available later."

The set went on sale at noon ET.

The set has release limit of 17,000 units, with household ordering limits of five sets.

Much of the excitement over the item centers on the Reverse Proof dollar, which is available only in the Coin and Chronicles set.

The Reverse Proof dollar will exhibit finishes on elements opposite their placement on a standard modern Proof U.S. coin. A standard Proof coin exhibits frosted devices against mirrored fields, while a Reverse Proof coin exhibits mirrored devices against frosted fields.

Individual 2015 Coin and Chronicles sets representing Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson are all scheduled for release later this year.