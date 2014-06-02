Graveside service set for June 7 for book dealer John H. Burns

Services for the late numismatic book dealer John H. Burns will be held June 7, 2014, in Greensburg, Pa. Burns died of natural causes while attending the Florida United Numismatists show in January 2014.

The cremated remains of numismatic literature dealer John Henry Burns will be laid to rest June 7 in Greensburg, Pa.

Mr. Burns, 55, died of natural causes while attending the January 2014 Florida United Numismatists convention in Orlando.

Mr. Burns was a regular on the coin convention circuit, selling numismatic books, both rare volumes and standard references. He was a longtime member of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists.

A dinner/wake/memorial service in honor of Mr. Burns was held May 9 during the PAN Spring Coin Show in Monroeville, Pa.

Mr. Burns was predeceased by his parents. He had no immediate family survivors. The cremated remains of Mr. Burns, those of his father, Raymond Henry Burns, and his mother, Vivian Scott Burns, will also be laid to rest at the cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Barnhart Funeral Home in Greensburg. Those attending the service will meet at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. and proceed to the Greensburg Union Cemetery for a graveside service. For more information visit the funeral home website at www.barnhartfuneralhome.com or contact

Patrick McBride, administrator of John H. Burns’ estate, by calling 412-973-3525.

John H. Burns Memorial Fund

In response to Mr. Burns’ death, PAN established the John H. Burns Memorial Fund. Donations to the fund allowed McBride to arrange for the burial, pay the rent on book storage units and other obligations. Burns had no life insurance.

The estate will reimburse the fund when all of Burns’ books, coins and personal belongings are sold, McBride said. The fund will be managed by PAN to promote numismatic literature and education.

Donations to the memorial fund will provide a way to continue to honor Burns’ memory through numismatic research grants, and library donations.

In addition, it would fund the establishment of a traveling numismatic reference library at coin shows that would allow collectors to sit and relax at a table during the show and browse through reference books in a learning environment. Tables and chairs would be provided to permit collectors to trade stories and knowledge, as was the typical scenario at Burns’ table.

Donations may be made on PAN’s website at www.pancoins.org.