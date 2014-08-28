Serial number 1 $10 national from Nevada in Heritage auction

The only known serial number 1 Series 1929 $10 note for the Nevada First National Bank of Tonopah (Nevada) will be offered by Heritage Auctions on Sept. 3 during its Long Beach Expo Currency Signature Auction.

The auction will take place during the Sept. 4 to 6 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp and Sports Collectible Show in Long Beach, Calif.

The note is graded Extremely Fine 40 Premium Paper Quality by PCGS Currency, and is described in the catalog as the only Series 1929 serial number 1 note known from Tonopah.

This is the first time the note will be offered for sale in more than 40 years. The note is estimated to sell for $50,000 to $70,000, according to the catalog.

