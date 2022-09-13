September panel discussion set for quarter subject
- Published: Sep 13, 2022, 11 AM
A panel discussion — “Historic Change: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Nina Otero-Warren” — will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain Time Sept. 17 at New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Ave., in Santa Fe.
Representatives of the United States Mint will join officials of the National Women’s History Museum, Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, and the New Mexico History Museum, in the discussion of Otero-Warren, whose legacy is celebrated on the reverse of the fourth of five American Women quarter dollars to be struck and released in 2022. María Adelina Isabel Emilia “Nina” Otero-Warren (Oct. 23, 1881, to Jan. 3, 1965), was a woman’s suffragist, educator, and politician in the United States. Otero-Warren created a legacy of civil service through her work in education, politics, and public health. She became one of New Mexico’s first female government officials when she served as Santa Fe superintendent of instruction from 1917 to 1929.
The 2022 American Women, Nina Otero-Warren quarter dollar was released into general circulation on Aug. 15. The quarter dollars released are from production at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.
Advanced registration is required for the Sept. 17 panel discussion and seats are limited. Reserve your tickets online on the Eventbrite website at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/historic-change-celebrating-the-life-and-legacy-of-nina-otero-warren-tickets-400938075577.
