September Long Beach Expo joins 2020 cancellations
- Published: Jul 18, 2020, 12 PM
Organizers of the planned September 17-19 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp and Sports Card Expo have decided to cancel the event. California is still adhering to guidelines set forth by Governor Gavin Newsom in March that affect large gatherings, so no business will be conducted at the Long Beach Expo during those dates.
The Long Beach U.S. Coins, Currency or World Paper Money Signature Auctions hosted by Heritage Auctions will continue. Complete information about the auctions can be found at ha.com.
Understanding the importance of health and safety for all involved, the organizers will now turn their focus to the scheduled February 4-6, 2021, event with the confidence that future Long Beach Expos will offer the best auctions, exhibits and dealer experience for the hobby.
Additional information can be found at www.longbeachexpo.com
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jul 18, 2020, 1 PM
Heritage’s Aug. 4 Platinum Night sale offers multiple rare gold coins, medal
-
Paper Money Jul 18, 2020, 12 PM
Angola to begin releasing new series of notes with six denominations
-
World Coins Jul 17, 2020, 10 PM
Coin from Denmark satanic hoax headed for August auction
-
World Coins Jul 17, 2020, 3 PM
Canada celebrates first circulating coin series with modern oversized versions