September Long Beach Expo joins 2020 cancellations

Ongoing restrictions on large gatherings in California have led organizers to cancel the 2020 Long Beach Expo

Organizers of the planned September 17-19 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp and Sports Card Expo have decided to cancel the event. California is still adhering to guidelines set forth by Governor Gavin Newsom in March that affect large gatherings, so no business will be conducted at the Long Beach Expo during those dates.

The Long Beach U.S. Coins, Currency or World Paper Money Signature Auctions hosted by Heritage Auctions will continue. Complete information about the auctions can be found at ha.com.

Understanding the importance of health and safety for all involved, the organizers will now turn their focus to the scheduled February 4-6, 2021, event with the confidence that future Long Beach Expos will offer the best auctions, exhibits and dealer experience for the hobby.

Additional information can be found at www.longbeachexpo.com

