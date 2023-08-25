September launch ceremony set in Texas for Idar quarter

The U.S. Mint and the National Women’s History Museum are joining forces Sept. 14 with the University of Texas at San Antonio at the UTSA downtown campus to celebrate the release of the 2023 American Women quarter dollar honoring Jovita Idár.

The quarter dollar was released into general circulation nationwide through the Federal Reserve on Aug. 14.

The Sept. 14 event at 5:30 p.m. Central Time will include a roundtable discussion about Jovita Idar’s impact and legacy.

The Jovita Idar roundtable and quarter celebration is free and open to the public.

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Visit the UTSA website at https://jovitaidar.utsa.edu for more information.

Education symposium

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time Sept. 16, at the San Antonio Public Library’s Central Library, 600 Soledad St., in San Antonio, Texas, the U.S. Mint will join the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute’s symposium on the legacy of Jovita Idar.

A panel of experts will discuss Idár’s impact on journalism, education, and history.

The symposium is free, but requires advance registration at https://www.somosmacri.org/event-details/jovita-idar-symposium.

According to the Mint’s narrative about her, “Jovita Idar was a Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist. She made it her mission to pursue civil rights for Mexican Americans and believed education was the foundation for a better future. Idar wrote many news articles in various publications, speaking out about racism and supporting the revolution in Mexico. Throughout her life, Idar remained on the front lines of change and advocated fiercely for the rights of women and Mexican Americans.”

United States Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw designed and sculpted the Jovita Idar quarter reverse design. The reverse depicts Idar with her hands clasped. Within the outline of her body, inscriptions help form the contours of her clothing and include the coin’s denomination and legends and some of Idar’s greatest accomplishments and the newspapers for which she wrote.

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