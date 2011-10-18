September coin production rises by 34.2%

Production of coins at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints for release into general circulation rose 34.2 percent over August levels.

The largest increase was in Lincoln cents, whose output climbed 40.1 percent in September.

Production of Jefferson 5-cent coins increased 9.8 percent, while Roosevelt dime production increased 17.8 percent.

No quarter dollars were produced for circulation in September under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The Denver and Philadelphia Mints have already produced four out of the five quarter dollars to be struck and released during 2011:

? Gettysburg National Military Park (Pennsylvania), 30.8 million at the Denver Mint, 30.4 million at the Philadelphia Mint

? Glacier National Park (Montana), 31.2 million Denver Mint, 30.4 million Philadelphia Mint

? Olympic National Park (Washington), 30.6 million Denver Mint, 30.4 million Philadelphia Mint

? Vicksburg National Military Park (Mississippi), 33.4 million Denver Mint, 30.8 million Philadelphia Mint

Next in line for production is the Chickasaw National Recreation Area (Oklahoma) quarter dollar, scheduled for circulation release on Nov. 14.

No circulation-quality Kennedy half dollars were struck in September. All of the output of half dollars during the first quarter of 2011 is reserved for numismatic sales in bags and rolls. Since 2002, all circulation-quality Kennedy half dollar production has been earmarked for numismatic sales at premiums above face value.

Presidential dollar production for circulation was resumed in September after no Presidential dollars were struck in August.

So far, the Denver and Philadelphia Mints have completed production of the first three of four Presidential dollars for circulation:

? Andrew Johnson, 37.1 million at the Denver Mint, 35.56 million at the Philadelphia Mint

? Ulysses S. Grant, 37.94 million Denver Mint, 38.08 million Philadelphia Mint

? Rutherford B. Hayes, 36.82 million Denver Mint, 37.66 million Philadelphia Mint

Next scheduled for production is the James A. Garfield Presidential dollar, set for a Nov. 17 circulation release.

No Native American dollars were produced in September for collector sales after 7 million coins were struck at Denver and Philadelphia in August. August’s output followed four straight months without circulation-quality Native American dollars being produced.

Under provisions of the Native American $1 Coin Act of 2008, 20 percent of all dollar coins struck for and released into circulation must be Native American dollars. However, the Federal Reserve has not ordered Native American dollars for circulation. ¦