Senate Golda Meir bill joins previous House proposal

egislation introduced in the U.S. Senate seeks commemorative coins to honor the late prime minister of Israel, Golda Meir, and the 75th anniversary of the United States–Israel relationship.

Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced S. 1300 on April 26. The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs for additional consideration.

A related bill, H.R. 987, introduced Feb. 10, 2023, by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services.

The linked bills seek a three-coin commemorative coin program for issue in 2026.

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The bills seek production and sales of up to 50,000 gold $5 coins in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined; up to 400,000 Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars; and up to 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The retail price charged for each coin by the U.S. Mint would include surcharges of $35 for each $5 coin, $10 for each dollar and $5 for each half dollar.

Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recovered all of its production and associated costs, would be paid to the American Friends of Kiyat Sanz Laniado Hospital Inc.

Laniado Hospital, also known as the Sanz Medical Center, is a voluntary, not-for-profit hospital in Kiryat Sanz, Netanya, Israel, serving a regional population of over 450,000 in Netanya and the Sharon plain.

Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 1898, Meir moved with her family eight years later to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During World War II, Meir lived with her husband in Mandatory Palestine, serving as head of the political department of the Jewish Agency of Palestine.

When the State of Israel declared its independence in 1948, Meir was one of the signers of its declaration of independence.

Meir served as the fourth prime minister of Israel and the first female head of state from 1969 through 1974.

Meir was recognized as a trailblazer for women’s rights.

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