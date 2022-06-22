Senate confirms Gibson for five-year term as Mint director

The 40th director of the United States Mint, Ventris C. Gibson, is shown testifying April 6 on her nomination before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

Deputy U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson was approved by voice vote June 15 of the full U.S. Senate to a full five-year-term as the 40th director of the nation’s coin bureau.

Gibson is now the seventh woman to fill the Mint director’s post.

Gibson was officially nominated to the Mint post by President Biden on Dec. 13, 2021, with the nomination reaching the Senate on Jan. 7, 2022, where it was referred to the chamber’s Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. Gibson testified April 6 before the committee.

Gibson’s nomination was formally placed on the Senate Executive Calendar on May 4 for subsequent action, resulting in the June 15 Senate consideration and confirmation.

During her April 6 testimony, Gibson — who joined the Mint as deputy director near the end of October — explained her decision to suspend 2022 production of Morgan and Peace dollars until 2023 while the Mint strengthens its supply chain for sufficient blanks and production capabilities to ensure sufficient product to meet customer demand. The inaugural 2021 program with limited mintages sold out quickly, leaving many customers bitter about being unable to secure examples at issue prices.

