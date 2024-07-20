Senate bill offered for medal to honor firefighters
- Published: Jul 20, 2024, 9 AM
Republican Senator John R. Barasso representing Wyoming introduced S. 4687 July 11 seeking a congressional gold medal to honor “wildland firefighters in recognition of their strength, resiliency, sacrifice, and service to protect the forests, grasslands, and communities of the United States, and for other purposes.”
After introduction, the bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs for consideration.
Wildland firefighters serve under the auspices of the U.S. Forest Service, under the Department of Agriculture.
Details can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/fire/careers.
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