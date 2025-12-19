Senate approves Hollis nomination as U.S. Mint Director
- Published: Dec 19, 2025, 8 AM
The U.S. Senate approved 97 of President Donald Trump's nominations for positions within Trump's administration in a vote on Thursday evening, Dec. 18. Included in the nomination list was Paul Hollis, who was tabbed by Trump as a candidate for a five-year term as director of the United States Mint.
The en bloc vote under the provisions of Senate Resolution 532 ran along party lines. The 53 Republicans voted in favor of the nominations while the opposition was composed of 42 Democrats and one independent. Four Democrats did not vote.
Hollis was nominated on July 16 and faced a Senate committee in late October as part of the confirmation process. With the confirmation, Hollis becomes the 41st director of the U.S. Mint. He succeeds Ventris C. Gibson, who resigned the position in March.
Hollis is a lifelong numismatist. His nomination brought favorable response from throughout the numismatic community. David Crenshaw, executive director of the National Coin & Bullion Association, told Coin World in August, "Paul Hollis has been a dedicated advocate of sound fiscal policy on behalf of collectors and investors throughout his career."
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