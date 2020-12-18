Senate approves a medal bill for WWII black women vets
- Published: Dec 18, 2020, 1 PM
Legislation authoring a congressional gold medal to recognize members of the Women’s Army Corps who were assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, known as the “Six Triple Eight” during World War II, was passed Dec. 10 in the Senate and moved to the House for consideration.
S. 633 was introduced Feb. 28, 2019, by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan. A similar House bill, H.R. 3138, was introduced June 6, 2019, by Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis.
The Six Triple Eight was a unit of African-American women whose diligent work overseas under trying conditions, including the sting of segregation, helped ensure that millions of morale boosting mail packages and letters got to those on the war front in Europe during World War II.
Of the 855 women from all over the United States who served, only a handful survive, including one of Rep. Moore’s constituents.
