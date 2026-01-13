Seldom-seen rarities included in GreatCollections sale

Five coins, with a combined face value of $7.35 are expected to realize over $8 million in the Sunday, January 18 auction by GreatCollections. They are considered trophies of early U.S. numismatics - due to their rarity and condition - and have been part of some of the most important collections of yesteryear, including King Farouk of Egypt, Virgil Brand and Col. E.H.R. Green.

“The 1796 dime is the finest pre-1800 silver coin issued for circulation; somehow it survived in absolute pristine condition. The 1794 silver dollar - the first year of issue - is a lightly circulated example with superior eye appeal. The 1795 silver dollar - the famous Bullowa example - is the finest known, but is also a “WOW” coin due to its glorious toning. In gold, the 1798 half eagle (small eagle) is the finest of only a few known in private hands and missing from almost all major collections. And finally, the Wright quarter pattern, an underappreciated and historic trial design of what could have been our first quarter,” commented Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections.

The five coins are part of thousands of certified coins and banknotes being auctioned by GreatCollections on Sunday, January 18.

“It could be many years before these coins appear on the market again, so this is a very unique opportunity. All are being sold unreserved,” continued Russell.

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For more information about the GreatCollections and the January 18 auction, please visit www.greatcollections.com or telephone 800-442-6467.

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