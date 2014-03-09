Seeking War on Terror coins

I work as a volunteer for a community activist and I am a reader of Coin World. One idea that we are currently working on is a coin program to commemorate 9/11 and the War on Terror.

This would be a series of coins that would culminate in 2021, and begin around 2016 or so. It would have changing themes each year, such as a coin for 9/11 First Responders and a coin honoring our troops. A Proof and Uncirculated clad half dollar would replace the Kennedy half dollar and only be obtainable in the Proof and Mint sets. Also, a circulation strike half dollar would be available.

A quarter-ounce gold $5 coin would replace the quarter-ounce collector versions of the gold American Eagle during the series.

Surcharges would go to 9/11-related organizations and toward transportation improvements in Lower Manhattan.

In addition, the Morgan silver dollar would be revived as an annual coin product with Proof and Uncirculated versions available annually. A $10 surcharge would go to support veterans.

Annual Indian Head half-ounce gold eagle and a Saint-Gaudens double eagle would replace the half-ounce and 1-ounce collector versions of the American Eagles.

The reasoning for structuring the coins this way is to help reverse the declines in sales that the U.S. Mint has been dealing with recently and to increase popularity of coin collecting, given that 9/11 and the War on Terror is recent enough to attract attention.