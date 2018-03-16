The 1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent has some of the strongest doubling in the series. Shown are details from two different coins. Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions and Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and a whole lot more, with a Coin World digital edition subscription!

Seeing double on a Lincoln cent?

“Some coins will have you seeing double, and it is not your bad vision,” William T. Gibbs writes in the Cover Feature about doubled die Lincoln cents, exclusive to the April 2018 monthly issue of Coin World.

“The doubled die is probably the one die variety that almost all nonspecialists are familiar with, at least vaguely. And most of them know the term through the handful of really strong doubled die varieties present in the Lincoln cent series, one of the most popular series of U.S. coins, and the longest-issued series in the nation’s history, at 109 years and going. But what many collectors do not know is that the list of known Lincoln cent doubled die varieties is huge — many more than the 15 or 16 pieces listed in standard price guides. …”

Collecting the other Maria Theresa coins

Jeff Starck writes in his World Coins feature, “Empress Maria Theresa may only be known in numismatic circles today because of the ubiquitous silver talers that were issued for centuries in her name. In fact, the Austrian Mint continues to offer collector versions of the popular trade coin bearing the late-in-life motif of the empress and the 1780 date marking her death. The Maria Theresa taler is a rich series in and of itself, as mints around the world copied and claimed the familiar fräulein for their own.”

He adds, “But collectors who don’t veer outside that series are overlooking a rich history of coins and medals celebrating the ruler.” Learn what other Maria Theresa coins and medals are available to collectors.

When U.S. paper money depicted living persons

In his Paper Money feature in the April monthly issue of Coin World, Paul Gilkes writes, “Some of the earliest federal notes depicted living individuals, and the practice raised few eyebrows until 1866, when Spencer M. Clark, superintendent of the National Currency Bureau, forerunner of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, used his own likeness on a note he was responsible for printing and, in so doing, raised the ire of Congress.”

Learn why those early notes depicted living individuals and what happened that led Congress to stop the practice by passing a law — a statue still enforced today — in the article found exclusively in the print and digital editions of the April 2018 Coin World Monthly.

Toning on Morgan dollars: artificial or natural?

Professional grader Michael Fahey writes in his “First Grade” column, “The presence of attractive original toning on a Morgan silver dollar has increased the value and demand for these coins for many decades,” adding, “Some collectors focus all their attention on pieces with ‘rainbow’ toning, while others add a piece or two with interesting color to their collections when the opportunity arises.”

He warns, though: “Wherever your interest level may be, the ability to discern between original and artificial toning is important.” His column presents 10 Morgan dollars, all with some toning. Learn which are original and which are artificial.