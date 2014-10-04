Sedwick announces educational sessions before November auction

Auction firm Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC, has announced multiple educational seminars in conjunction with the firm’s Nov. 6 auction in suburban Orlando, Fla.

The day before the sale, Nov. 5, the firm has arranged for five educational presentations from at least seven experts, most of which will be conducted in English.

Ben Costello, director of the 1715 Fleet Society, is scheduled to discuss the Fleet’s upcoming 300th anniversary, from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Following Costello from 3 to 3:30 p.m. is a presentation from Jose Manuel Henriquez, president of the Asociacion Numismatica de Santo Domingo, on “La Numismatica Dominicana” in Spanish.

From 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., researcher-writer Roberto Mastalir (and possibly guest speaker Emilio Paoletti) will discuss “Potosi Cobs: Transitional period” in English.

Researcher-writer Jorge Emilio Restrepo is scheduled to discuss “Coins Issued during Colombian Independence” in English, from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.

The final presentation, from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., includes researchers/writers Cori Sedwick Downing and Jorge Proctor, and Ángel Valtierra, the director del Museo Numismático Nacional de Mexico. That presentation is in English and Spanish and will explore “Mexican Charles and Johanna Coinage.”

Lot viewing will also be conducted during Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The auction, the firm’s 16th, begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 with gold “cob” coins and world gold coins, followed by shipwreck ingots and bars after a lunch break from noon to 12:30.

The third session, beginning at 2:30, offers silver “cob” coins from the Mexico City, Lima and Potosi mints, and session four, of world coins and medals, follows beginning at 5:45 p.m. The final session, of paper money and artifacts, begins at 8:30 p.m.

For more information about the auction or the educational sessions, telephone the firm at 407-975-3325, email it or visit its website.

