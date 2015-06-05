Security increased for July Whitman Baltimore Expo

Whitman Baltimore Expo news release concerning security measures being taken for the July 16 to 19 show:

(Baltimore, Maryland) — The Thursday–Sunday, July 16–19, 2015, Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo will feature enhanced security for the safety and convenience of its visitors, dealers, and their families. More information and details of the following points are at Expo.Whitman.com.

· More police officers at the Convention Center. Additional uniformed Baltimore Police Department officers will be stationed at the Pratt Street entrance and the Charles Street entrance of the Baltimore Convention Center. They will be on duty Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

· More security officers at the Convention Center. A larger-than-usual force of Convention Center security officers will also be on duty Thursday through Sunday.

· More police officers in the area. The City has announced an expanded police foot-patrol presence in the downtown and Inner Harbor areas.

· Free overnight secured storage. A special Overnight Security Room will be provided Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for dealers, Early Birds, and visitors who do not have a booth at the show but need overnight secured storage. This will allow them to keep their valuables safe at the Convention Center instead of transporting them back and forth to their hotel.

· Free uniformed escorts. Expo attendees can call the Downtown Partnership Escort Line (410-244-8778) or the Waterfront Partnership Escort Line (443-278-4701) if they want to be safely escorted to or from the convention, day or night. These friendly volunteers are the “eyes and ears” for the Inner Harbor Police Unit.

· Downtown Baltimore Guides. Certified, uniformed, radio-equipped volunteers patrol the streets and provide visitor assistance by car, by bike, and on foot.

· Baltimore Public Safety Coalition. A network of public and private security teams in downtown works together to develop strategies related to public safety.

· Security surveillance. A city-wide network of 538 closed-circuit cameras is monitored around the clock, seven days a week.

In addition to these enhanced safety features, the Expo’s vigilant security team and standard procedures will be in place for the protection and comfort of all. “The City of Baltimore, its uniformed police officers, and our experienced security team are working together to make this the safest, most secure Whitman Expo ever,” said General Manager Lori Kraft.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Collectors discover doubled dies on America the Beautiful quarter dollars

1893 commemorative coin found in roll 122 years after issue

U.S. Mint explains depletion of inventory of 2014-W Eleanor Roosevelt First Spouse gold

Louis Golino: March of Dimes secondary market taking shape

American Eagle silver bullion coins sales by U.S. Mint dip 29 percent in May

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!