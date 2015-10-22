Second edition of Schenkman’s Virginia tokens catalog available

The second edition of David Schenkman’s catalog of Virginia trade tokens is now available.

The second edition of a landmark book exploring the tokens of Virginia was recently published.

In 1980, David E. Schenkman’s Virginia Tokens was the first work to document the trade tokens from the commonwealth and helped set the standard for state token catalogs nationwide.

The second revised edition was launched during the Virginia Numismatic Society’s 57th annual coin show and convention, Sept. 25 to 27.

Tokens in Virginia have a long and distinguished history and offer the exonumist a wide spectrum of specialties.

Hard Times store cards, transportation tokens dating back to the 1860s, coal scrip, trade tokens and picker’s checks are all covered as Virginia Tokens seeks to document the many varied aspects of exonumia throughout the state in a convenient and easy to use format.

With nearly 6,000 different tokens listed from roughly 2,250 different merchants located in approximately 770 towns, the new 2015 revision more than doubles the number of known listings in the original catalog.

The revised second edition includes an expanded introduction that features a history of tokens in Virginia, as well as details on several of the principal token manufacturers. In addition, tips on collecting will benefit both longtime specialists as well as novices to the field.

The catalog also features hundreds of full-color illustrations throughout, not only of the tokens but also related images that add to the historical interest and flavor of the pieces. Rounding out the book is a comprehensive index of merchants to help collectors to quickly identify mavericks.

In addition to Virginia Tokens, Schenkman has authored seven other token catalogs, including Merchant Tokens of Washington, D.C.; Maryland Merchant Tokens; and in 2009 West Virginia Merchant Tokens, all of which have become standard works.

Schenkman, a prolific writer throughout his numismatic career, served as editor of the Token and Medal Society’s TAMS Journal from 1982 to 2010, a task that included editing all the books published by that organization during that time.

His latest book edition is priced at $75, with a discount for VNA members.

For more information or to order the book, visit the VNA’s website.