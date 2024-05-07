Second bill offered for 2026 World Cup commemorative

Trademark logo owned by FIFA for 2026 FIFA World Cup used under fair use provisions.

A second bill is before Congress seeking a three-coin commemorative coin program for 2026 to recognize the United States’ participation as one of three host countries for the men’s FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, introduced S. 4141 in the Senate on April 17. The legislation is a companion bill to H.R. 7438, introduced in the House Feb. 23 by Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Illinois.

The United States shares hosting duties for the soccer tournament with Canada and Mexico. The United States has 11 host cities — Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York (with some overflow in New Jersey), Philadelphia, San Francisco and the Bay Area, and Seattle.

The bills would require the U.S. Mint to produce in Proof and Uncirculated versions, combined, up to 100,000 .900 fine gold $5 coins, up to 500,000 .999 fine silver dollars and up to 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

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Each gold coin would carry a $35 surcharge in its retail price, each silver dollar a $10 surcharge and each clad half dollar a $5 surcharge. Net surcharges after the U.S. Mint recoups its production and associated costs would be paid to FWC2026 US Inc., to support U.S. based-soccer programs, FIFA’s legacy and to grow the sport of U.S. soccer, with a focus on youth, inner cities and underserved communities.

FWC2026 US Inc. is the FIFA (Fédération Internationale De Football Association) subsidiary incorporated in the United States for the purposes of operating the FIFA World Cup 2026 and related programs.

Sports venues in the United States will host 86 games, with the final game to be held July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The FIFA World Cup games in the United States will coincide with the nation’s celebration of its 250th anniversary.

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