Second 2019 Reverse Proof American Innovation $1 coin slated for Dec. 5 issue
- Published: Nov 18, 2019, 4 PM
The U.S. Mint launches sales at noon Eastern Time Dec. 5 for the Reverse Proof 2019-S American Innovation $1 coin for Pennsylvania. The coin is offered at $9.95 each, with a maximum product release of 75,000 coins and a household order limit of five coins. The coin’s finish pairs mirror-polished devices with frosted fields.
The reverse design is dedicated to the discovery of the polio vaccine by Dr. Jonas Salk and his team at the University of Pittsburgh. The design by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Richard Masters, sculpted by Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna, depicts an artist’s conception of the poliovirus at three stages of magnification against a period microscope.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform