Second 2019 Reverse Proof American Innovation $1 coin slated for Dec. 5 issue

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Nov 18, 2019, 4 PM

The U.S. Mint launches sales at noon Eastern Time Dec. 5 for the Reverse Proof 2019-S American Innovation $1 coin for Pennsylvania. The coin is offered at $9.95 each, with a maximum product release of 75,000 coins and a household order limit of five coins. The coin’s finish pairs mirror-polished devices with frosted fields.

The reverse design is dedicated to the discovery of the polio vaccine by Dr. Jonas Salk and his team at the University of Pittsburgh. The design by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Richard Masters, sculpted by Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna, depicts an artist’s conception of the poliovirus at three stages of magnification against a period microscope.  

