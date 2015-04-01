Seated Liberty dollar variety website active
- Published: Apr 1, 2015, 6 AM
Brian Cushing and Dick Osburn have launched a website for Seated Liberty dollars.
The comprehensive online reference, A Register of Seated Liberty Dollar Varieties, is a work in progress, with continual updates. The Seated Liberty dollar website is also linked to the website of the Liberty Seated Collectors Club.
Cushing and Osburn are addressing:
- Terminology
- Collecting Liberty Seated Dollars
- Grading
- Discussion of Proofs versus business (circulation) strikes
- Survival rates and population estimates
- Die nomenclature, die states, and die rotation
- Date-by-date Analysis, including all known varieties and die marriages
- Glossary of terms
