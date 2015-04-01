Seated Liberty dollar variety website active

Brian Cushing and Dick Osburn have launched a website for Seated Liberty dollars.

The comprehensive online reference, A Register of Seated Liberty Dollar Varieties, is a work in progress, with continual updates. The Seated Liberty dollar website is also linked to the website of the Liberty Seated Collectors Club.

Cushing and Osburn are addressing:

Terminology

Collecting Liberty Seated Dollars

Grading

Discussion of Proofs versus business (circulation) strikes

Survival rates and population estimates

Die nomenclature, die states, and die rotation

Date-by-date Analysis, including all known varieties and die marriages

Glossary of terms

