Scotsman Midwest Summer Sale scheduled for July 27

An 1864 Indian Head gold $3 coin, graded Proof 64 Star Ultra Cameo by NGC is one of the highlights of Scotsman’s July 27 sale.

Scotsman Auction Co. will be conducting its Midwest Summer Sale July 27 in a suburb of St. Louis.

One of the auction highlights is Lot 868, an 1864 Indian Head gold $3 coin, graded Proof 64 Star Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., with a green sticker from Certified Acceptance Corp. The lot description states, “Fancy words and flowery description are not required to convey the instant emotional response regarding the appeal of this coin: it immediately qualifies for the Scotsman Cataloger’s Choice Award. The award is handed out to coins based purely on their aesthetic merits, with total disregard as to value or grade, but the astounding visual impact of this stunning jewel cannot be overstated.” The Civil War issue carries an estimate of $45,000 to $50,000 and the cataloger notes that NGC has not graded a finer Ultra Cameo of this issue.

Another highlight is Lot 524, a 1901-S Barber quarter dollar, graded Very Good 8 by Professional Coin Grading Service, also carrying a green CAC sticker. The description notes, “Considering how much this famous key-date circulated, there are no marks of note, making for superior quality that warrants the CAC sticker.” The 1901-S coin is the key of the Barber quarter dollar series with a low mintage of just 72,664 pieces. The lot carries an estimate of $8,500 to $9,750.

Other U.S. coin highlights of the auction include:

• 1856 Flying Eagle cent, graded Proof 64 by PCGS (Lot 225).

• 1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent, graded PCGS Mint State 64 red, encapsulated in a PCGS “Rattler” slab (Lot 279).

• 1917-D Indian Head 5-cent coin graded MS-66 by NGC. (Lot 362).

• 1874 Seated Liberty, Arrows, half dollar, NGC Proof 65 cameo (Lot 586).

• 1897 Barber half dollar, NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo (Lot 593).

• 1795 Draped Bust dollar, ANACS About Uncirculated 53 (Lot 618).

• 1797 Draped Bust, 10 by 6 Stars, Large Letters dollar, NGC AU-50 (Lot 627).

• 1798 Draped Bust, 15 Stars dollar, NGC Extremely Fine 45 (Lot 629).

• 1879-CC Morgan dollar, PCGS MS-64 with “Green Label” encapsulation (Lot 681).

• 1889-CC Morgan dollar, PCGS MS-61 (Lot 716).

• 1885 Indian Head gold dollar, PCGS Proof 66 Cameo (Lot 783).

• 1898 Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle, NGC Proof 66 Ultra Cameo (Lot 800).

• 1911-D Indian Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle, PCGS MS-61 (Lot 837).

• 1898 Coronet gold $5 half eagle, NGC Proof 65 H Ultra Cameo (Lot 894).

• 1795 Capped Bust, 13 Leaves gold $10 eagle, ANACS EF-40 (Lot 929).

• 1795 Capped Bust, 13 Leaves gold $10 eagle, NGC Details/Improperly Cleaned (Lot 930).

• 1898 Coronet gold $10 eagle, NGC Proof 66 H Cameo (Lot 934).

• 1912 Indian Head gold $10 eagle, NGC MS-66 (Lot 966).

• 1898 Coronet gold $20 double eagle, NGC Proof 64 Ultra Cameo (Lot 985).

• 1925-S Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle, NGC MS-64 (Lot 1057).

Live bidding begins 5:00 p.m. at the Saint Charles (Mo.) Convention Center. Bidders may also place bids online at www.scoins.com until 4:00 p.m. CDT July 27; by telephone at 800-642-4305 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CDT or by fax at 314-692-0410, by 5 p.m. July 26; and by mail bid if received by July 26 at 5:00 p.m.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the hammer price of each lot sold.

Items featured in the 1,134-lot auction include U.S. and world coins, U.S. paper money, Colonial coins and pattern pieces.

For further information on this auction or about upcoming sales, visit Scotsman’s website at www.scoins.com, telephone director of auction operations James Garcia at 314-692-2646 or email Garcia at james@scoins.com. ¦