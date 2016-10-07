Another gold pendant offered in the jewelry and heirlooms portion is this 1927 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle surrounded by diamonds.

A flashy gold pendant containing a 1908 Indian Head gold $10 eagle surrounded by synthetic rubies will be offered in the jewelry and heirlooms portion of Scotsman’s October 14 Collectors’ Auction.

This colorful 1945-D Jefferson 5-cent piece graded NGC MS-67 full steps with an NGC Star received the Scotsman Cataloger’s Choice Award because of its beauty.

Scotsman Cataloger’s Choice Award went to this 1945-D Jefferson 5-cent piece graded Mint State 67 full steps Star by NGC. The coin’s coloring inspired a mouthwatering fruit salad description: “The obverse [is] completely drenched in fruity banana-gold and strawberry-magenta colors that mingle with incomparable aesthetic beauty,” and “The reverse, if anything, is even more deeply saturated in lime-green and melon-gold colors.”

Scotsman will offer a blend of coins and jewelry — and some lots incorporating both — at its Collectors’ Auction on Oct. 14 in metropolitan Saint Louis. The sale is part of the Silver Dollar and Rare Coin Expo, held at the Saint Charles Convention Center, Oct. 13 to 15.

One of the priciest lots in the auction is an 1845 Seated Liberty quarter dollar graded Proof 64+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that carries an estimate of $20,000 to $25,000. The rare coin was last offered at Heritage’s June Long Beach auctions where it sold for $21,500, and PCGS CoinFacts notes that it was previously offered at Heritage’s 2015 American Numismatic Association auction — then graded PCGS Proof 64 with CAC sticker — where it realized $25,850.

Pre-1858 Proof coins from the Philadelphia Mint are rare because they pre-date the U.S. Mint’s organized sale of Proofs to collectors.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Traditionally it had been assumed that six Proof examples of the 1845 Seated Liberty quarter dollar were known, but Heritage estimates that number to be a bit higher, suggesting that there are seven individual coins known. Grading service population reports indicate substantially higher numbers, but those include resubmissions of the same coin, which inflate the population reports.

Seated Liberty quarter dollar: Just because the Seated Liberty coinage design bears the distinction of being the longest-running design for any U.S. silver coin doesn't mean that the quarter dollar series didn't produce a few interesting twists. How much are Seated Liberty quarter dollars worth?

Roughly the same number of Proof Seated Liberty dimes and half dollars are confirmed of this date, which makes sense since the Proof coins were likely distributed in complete denomination sets.

On this coin Heritage wrote in its June offering: “The present Choice example displays bold motifs and mirrored fields. Subtle cameo contrast on each side is observed amid shades of golden-gray, violet, olive-brown, and pine-green toning.” Scotsman praises the coin’s “utterly vintage appeal, as both sides exhibit toning just a shade and a half darker than average,” before advising the viewer that, “Peering more closely into reflected light brings out beautiful aspen-green and neon-violet shades that shy away from normal viewing distance.”

Colorful War ‘nickel’

Scotsman’s catalogs are known for their levity at times, and the Scotsman Cataloger’s Choice Award went to a 1945-D Jefferson 5-cent piece graded Mint State 67 full steps by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. with an NGC Star awarded for exceptional eye appeal.

From the “Wizer Duck Collection,” the description states, “The obverse has become completely drenched in fruity banana-gold and strawberry-magenta colors that mingle with incomparable aesthetic beauty.” It adds, “The reverse, if anything, is even more deeply saturated in lime-green and melon-gold colors that positively explode off the frosty surface.”

The 1945-D Jefferson 5-cent coin is part of the series of “war nickels” of the World War II alloy used from 1942 to 1945 consisting of 56 percent copper, 35 percent silver and 9 percent manganese. The presence of silver in the alloy means that these wartime 5-cent pieces tone more colorfully than standard 75 percent copper, 25 percent nickel 5-cent coins.

Many of the wartime era silver 5-cent coins were saved at the time of issue, so even high-end Mint State examples are common. However, with fully struck steps on Monticello on the reverse, the issue becomes scarce and the population thins substantially. It has an estimate of $525 to $675.

Coin jewelry

The sale also includes a Jewelry and Heirlooms portion with some flashy coin jewelry. One of the most impressive offerings is a 1908 Indian Head gold $10 eagle in a 14-karat yellow gold rope bezel surrounded by red synthetic rubies. The description observes that it’s “definitely one of the prettier coin pendants out there,” estimated at $950 to $1,150.

Another showy pendant houses a 1927 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle in a 14-karat yellow gold rope bezel surrounded by approximately .80 carat of single cut diamonds. It has an estimate of $2,800 to $3,300.

Other jewelry lots include a set of 14-karat yellow gold cuff links containing 1881 and 1892 Coronet gold $5 half eagles estimated at $850 to $1,150.