Scotsman Auction Co. 2015 Midwest Summer Sale is set for July 24

A 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, Periods cent graded AU-55 by PCGS is estimated at $120,000 to $140,000 and will be offered at Scotsman Auction Co.’s July 24 sale in Saint Charles, Mo. Image courtesy of Scotsman Auction Co.

Scotsman Auction Co.’s 2015 Midwest Summer Sale is set for Friday, July 24, at the Saint Charles, Mo., Convention Center.

The auction will be held during the Missouri Numismatic Society’s 55th annual coin show, which will take place July 23 to 25.

A large cent from the early Philadelphia Mint from the Gavin “John” Rose Collection is among the sale’s highlights. Lot 144, a 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, Periods cent, graded About Uncirculated 55 by Professional Coin Grading Service, carries an estimate of $120,000 to $140,000.

It is of the Sheldon 4 variety in the standard reference to the series. It bears a period following both the date on the obverse and LIBERTY, and AMERCA is fully spelled out on the reverse.

The description states, “The reverse shows immaculate velvet-brown patina that incorporates delightful flowline luster extending completely through the fields. Indeed, it is no stretch to say that this side could qualify for a commercial mint-state assessment.”

A planchet flaw is seen on the obverse that “enters the portrait at the nose and exits the back of Liberty's head as it maneuvers into the field just left of LIBERTY.” In assessing the visual severity of the flaw, the description concludes, “since the entire coin enjoys such lovely, deep natural color, it has only limited impact on eye-appeal, and perhaps adds to the charm of the limited technical capabilities of the early mint.”

The next lot, a 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cent graded PCGS AU-50 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality within the grade, is estimated at $30,000 to $40,000. On that lot, the description observes, “Absolutely delectable chocolate toning features caramel inflections throughout, as observed with a loupe, and darker accents embolden outer devices here and there,” before declaring the large cent “a spectacular type coin for the collector who demands top quality at a given grade level.”

Scotsman adds that this auction will launch its brand-new, modern auction system and associated website, www.scoins.com. The firm remarks, “The changes have been extensive and planned for a long time, and we look forward to implementing the new system for this summer’s auction.”

The Saint Charles Convention Center is located at One Convention Center Plaza, Saint Charles, Mo., 63303. Lot viewing will take place prior to the sale at Scotsman’s new headquarters, located at 11005 Olive Blvd., Saint Louis, MO 63141, with lot viewing available at on-site the convention center July 22 to July 24. For more information visit Scotsman online or call the firm at 800-692-0410.

