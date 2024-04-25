SCNA college to be scheduled during October show

Additional education opportunities will be available during the South Carolina Numismatic Association convention in October.

The South Carolina Numismatic Association College of Integrated Numismatics is an educational opportunity born in 2025 as the brainchild of the SCNA president (Randolph H. Clark) and several board members.

Since the SCNA Annual Convention is held every October, the idea was that one-day classes could be offered during the convention, sparing members already gathering there the expense of further travel.

The SCNA’s longtime goals include to promoting and preserving the numismatic hobby through awareness and education in South Carolina, regionally and nationally.

According to information at the SCNA website (https://www.sc-na.org/college.html), “This new college not only meets educational needs, but it also supports South Carolina and neighboring communities. The SCNA College of Integrated Numismatics will provide educational opportunities locally starting at the SCNA Annual Convention held every October. We can offer one day classes without the expensive travel to other states.”

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As the website explains, “This college is in its infancy, so expect great things to come! Bill Latour has been appointed our Dean of Education and Stefanie Durham has been appointed our Dean of Admissions. For admission questions e-mail: durham.stefanie@gmail.com.”

The Educational Board is expected to develop the following ideas in the next few months:

* Class curriculum — Grading classes for Coins and Currency, Counterfeit Detection, Introduction to Error Coins/Currency, Introduction to Tokens, Introduction to Medals and more.

* Mini sessions/seminars.

* Access to nationally recognized presenters, experts and instructors.

* Class Credits and transcripts for attendees/students.

* SCNA Bachelor Degrees including a Masters and Ph.D. in Numismatics.

The SCNA is looking for additional instructors and experts to enhance potential class offerings and course curriculum.

For more information, email Bill Latour, the Dean of Education, at lowcountrycoins1@bellsouth.net.

The first classes are slated for the 53rd annual SCNA convention, scheduled for Oct. 23 through 25 at the Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, SC.

More information on the convention can be found at https://sc-na.org/2025convention.html.

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