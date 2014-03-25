SCNA awards two ANA Summer Seminar scholarships

The South Carolina Numismatic Association has announced two winners of the 2014 Austin M. Sheheen Jr. Young Numismatist Scholarship.

After many years without being awarded, the scholarship program was rebranded in 2012 to honor the 40 years of leadership and service of Sheheen, of Camden, S.C. “This year, the SCNA recognizes not one but two outstanding young people” to each receive a $2,000 scholarship for one week’s tuition and airfare to the American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to a press release from SCNA.

Andrew Grischuk, a 14-year-old A student from Conway, S.C., is the first recipient. Grischuk has been an avid collector and active member of the Myrtle Beach Coin Club for several years. He has regularly attended the SCNA Convention in Greenville where his exhibit on Lincoln cents won an award in 2011.

The second winner is Shelby Plooster, a straight-A teenager from Evans, Ga. She is actively involved in the Augusta Coin Club, an SCNA-member club. Plooster is an active contributor of articles to her club’s award-winning newsletter, and in 2013, her exhibit on the lost treasures of the Titanic received a special recognition at the SCNA Convention.

The Austin M. Sheheen Jr. YN Scholarship is open to SCNA members ages 13 to 18. Applications with scholarship guidelines can be found in the SCanner, the official publication of the SCNA, or obtained from Pascal Brock, SCNA Secretary, P.O. Box 693, Lugoff, SC 29078.