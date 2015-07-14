Schwan named 2015 Numismatist of the Year

Carlton Frederick “Fred” Schwan, a coin collector and numismatist since his childhood, has been named the American Numismatic Association’s 2015 Numismatist of the Year.

Carlton Frederick “Fred” Schwan, a coin collector and numismatist since his childhood, has been named the American Numismatic Association’s 2015 Numismatist of the Year.

Schwan will receive his award on Friday, Aug. 14, during the awards banquet at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

A student and publisher of military numismatics and all aspects of paper money, Schwan has taught at the ANA Summer Seminar since 2001, including 14 full seminars and various mini-seminars.

Schwan has authored numerous numismatic-related books furthering the hobby. Some of the most notable publications include: World War II Remembered: History in Your Hands ? A Numismatic Study, with Joseph Boling, 1995; Comprehensive Catalog of Military Payment Certificates, four editions (1981, 1987, 1997, 2002); and World War II United States Savings Bonds and Stamps, with L. Smulezenski, J. Downey and M. Watson, 2011.

“I am overwhelmingly humbled by the selection, humbled beyond words,” Schwan said. “It makes me reflect on the great time I have had in over 50 years as a collector, and it reinforces the idea that numismatics is more than a solitary activity; the most important aspects are the relationships that you build and the experiences that you have.”

Schwan has demonstrated extraordinary accomplishments in the field of numismatics and has been recognized multiple times by the Numismatic Literary Guild with awards for Book of the Year, 1995, for World War II Remembered; Best Specialized Book on US Paper Money, 2002, for Comprehensive Catalog of Military Payment Certificates; Book of Extraordinary Merit, 2011, for World War II United States Savings Bonds and Stamps; and best article or series of articles several times from 1980 to 2000.

The recipient of the ANA’s Presidential Award (2003, 2013), Schwan has also received the Glenn Smedley Memorial Award (2005), Medal of Merit (2014) and numerous Heath Literary Awards.

Schwan is a life member of the ANA, Numismatic Literary Guild, Society of Paper Money Collectors, International Bank Note Society and Numismatics International. He is also a member of the Ohio State Numismatic Society, Central States Numismatic Society, Michigan State Numismatic Society, Ration Collectors Society and Glass City Coin Club.

The August issue of The Numismatist will feature additional details about Schwan’s lengthy and much-honored career.

