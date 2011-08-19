Sauvain receives ANA's Adna G. Wilde Jr. Memorial Award

Mary E. Sauvain was presented with the Adna G. Wilde Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

Sauvain was honored for dedication of her time and resources to further educational purposes of the ANA and the hobby as well as setting an example for others to follow.

Sauvain, an ANA life member since 1982, is a professional numismatist who started working in the field in 1979. She later was a grader for the ANA Certification Service and now operates her own business, Mary Sauvain Numismatic Services.

She has taught introductory and intermediate grading classes at the annual ANA Summer Seminar since 1985. Sauvain has also written for Coin World, The Numismatist and other hobby publications.

Sauvain was honored with the ANA’s Glenn Smedley Memorial Award in 2000 and an ANA Presidential Award in 2003. She received an honorary “Doctorate of Numismatics” from the ANA in 2009 in recognition for her continued service.

She is a member of the Numismatic Literary Guild, Early American Coppers, National Silver Dollar Roundtable, Florida United Numismatists and Central States Numismatic Society.

Sauvain is a co-founder and past president of Women in Numismatics and a founding member and past regional vice president of the Colonial Coin Collectors Club. ¦