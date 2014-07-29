Santa Rosa coin show set for Sept. 26 and 27

Sept. 26 and 27 are the dates for the next North Bay/Santa Rosa Coin Show in California.

The show will be held at the Flamingo Hotel and Resort located at 2777 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa.

Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27, according to Bill Green, owner of NorCal Coin Shows and organizer of the event.

The North Bay/Santa Rosa Coin Show will feature free parking, free coin drawings and free appraisals.

Kids under 12 will be admitted without charge, and will receive a free, Brilliant Uncirculated America the Beautiful quarter dollar.

Directions to the show location, a list of show dealers, discount admission flier and other details about the show are available here. Click the North Bay/Santa Rosa button at the top of the homepage to access the information.

“This will be an exciting show,” according to Green. “Dealers from all over the West coast will fill the 6,000 square foot showroom. Collectors will have access to a huge assortment of coins and collectibles without having to travel outside the San Francisco Bay Area.”

Green said that as an added bonus, “Late September is grape harvest time in Sonoma County so everyone coming to the show can also take advantage of this unique Northern California experience.”

To contact Green, telephone him at 925-351-7605 or email him.