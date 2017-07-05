As part of its 225th Anniversary celebration in 2017, the U.S. Mint is producing at the San Francisco Mint a 10-coin Enhanced Uncirculated set.

The San Francisco Mint is currently producing a limited-edition 10-coin set scheduled for release Aug. 1 with each coin to exhibit an Enhanced Uncirculated finish.

The set will be available for sale to collectors attending the American Numismatic Association's World's Fair of Money in Denver beginning opening day Aug. 1. The show closes Aug. 5.

The 2017-S Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set is limited to a release of 225,000 sets, but no household ordering limit is in place. No pricing for the set was available as of July 5. The coins will only be available in the set and not be included in any other numismatic product in 2017.

All of the coins will bear the San Francisco Mint’s S Mint mark.

The set is being issued in conjunction with the U.S. Mint’s yearlong celebration in 2017 of the bureau’s 225th anniversary — hence, the 225,000-set limit.

According to the U.S. Mint’s product offering text, the Enhanced Uncirculated finish for the 10 coins in the set is achieved by “using a combination of laser frosted areas and an unpolished field that accentuates design details, creating a unique contrast distinctly different from the mirror-like finish of Proof coins.”

All of the coins in the special set will be in the usual base metals designated for each denomination for standard circulation quality, Uncirculated Mint set quality, and Proof coins. None will be in .900 fine silver.

The Lincoln cent is made of copper-plated zinc; the Jefferson 5-cent coin is a homogenous alloy of 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel; the Roosevelt dime, the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars and the Kennedy half dollar are struck from planchets composed of outer layers of 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel bonded to a pure copper core. The Native American dollar is a manganese-brass clad piece, with the total composition 88.5 percent copper, 6 percent zinc, 3.5 percent manganese and 2 percent nickel.

The five quarter dollars’ reverse designs respectively feature Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa; Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in the District of Columbia; Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri; Ellis Island National Monument in New Jersey; and George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Indiana.