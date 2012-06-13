San Diego 'Coinarama' show scheduled for July 14, 15

Seven San Diego coin clubs will be holding the 55th annual “Coinarama” Coin Show, Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15, at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino del Rio South, in Mission Valley, Calif.

The show will feature 75 dealer bourse tables, offering U.S. and foreign coins and paper money, ancient coins, precious metal bullion, jewelry, reference books and collecting supplies. As well, dealers will offer free, informal appraisals of numismatic items brought to the show.

Coinarama will also feature a “Coins for Kids” area, with contests, awards and free coins. Educational exhibits will also be on display.

A Boy Scout Merit Badge workshop will be held Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

A numismatic auction, conducted by Jim Hill of Treasure Trove, begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Show hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Adult admission covering both days costs $4, or $3 with a current membership card to a numismatic organization. Children 15 years of age and younger and active duty military members with ID card will receive free admission.

For more information, contact general chairman Virginia Bourke by phone at 619-390-0047 or visit the website www.coinarama.org. ¦